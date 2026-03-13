From the future of Fullkrug and Nkunku to a new number 9, via Kostic: how Milan’s attack could change

Last summer, Kean was merely a distant prospect: he was coming off the best season of his career and had a €62 million release clause that made him out of reach for any club not in the Champions League. Today, this price no longer reflects the player’s value, as he is having a season of ups and downs, with physical problems and Fiorentina’s overall performance proving very disappointing and falling short of their true potential. Moise still fits the profile sought by Allegri perfectly: a modern striker who can attack deep spaces with speed but who also has the ability to fill the penalty area by exploiting his physicality. Not to mention two other key factors: the mutual respect between the parties and his knowledge of Italian football. Milan’s intention is to negotiate the price to lower the release clause and bring the Italian international striker to the club. There may also be an opening for the inclusion of a technical player in the deal that the Viola would welcome. There shouldn’t be any major issues with the player himself: despite his ties to Florence and Fiorentina, the search for a new challenge seems the most likely scenario, and the good relations between Tare (and the Rossoneri management in general) are factors that could influence his decision. One obstacle could be Paratici, who did not part on the best of terms with Milan after the deal fell through at the last minute and might prefer to sell the player to another club.