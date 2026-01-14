From making FA Cup history to becoming a ‘monster’ - How Crystal Palace's Chris Richards won U.S. Soccer’s Male Player of the Year

It seemingly took a second for it Chris Richards to process it. As Pat McAfee led a "USA" in celebration, all Richards could do was smile in the seconds after the big reveal.

On Wednesday, during his appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Richards was informed that he was U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year. A surprise to Richards, yes, but not to anyone that had been following his progress. For club and country, Richards was quite clearly the standout in 2025 and, on Wednesday, he was formally recognized for it with an award.

"I didn't know it was coming," he said. "It means the world to me. As a defender, people say it's a lot of pressure but pressure builds diamonds and that's something for this team and for this country. We're Americans. We like to win. We like to scrap and we like to fight. That's what we're going to do this summer and, hopefully, by the end of it, we're holding a big trophy."

The U.S., unfortunately for them, did not get their hands on a trophy in 2025. Richards, though, got his hands on two. In addition to being a stalwart for the USMNT, Richards became a history-maker for Crystal Palace, leading the club to heights it had never reached before. Richards proved integral to that rise, as well as the USMNT's cultural rebuild that took place throughout the second half of 2025.

After his Player of the Year win, GOAL takes a look at how Richards earned the award, featuring his biggest moments for club and country.