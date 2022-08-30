Bayern Munich most expensive player sales - How Bavarians made over €580 million in outgoing transfers

Bayern Munich are not a selling club by default.
In fact, their sporting ambitions and success mean they are more of a buying club.
But that is not to say big players do not leave Bayern for pastures new. While some may have been looking for new challenges, some might be moving for sporting or economical reasons.
In the summer of 2022, they sold Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona for €45 million in what was a high-profile transfer saga.
It must be noted that while they've sold players like Lewandowski and Toni Kroos, a few like David Alaba and Niklas Sule have left on free transfers.
But still, Bayern have raked in over €580 million in transfer sales since the turn of the century.
Bayern Munich most expensive sales by season
Season
Biggest Sale
Transfer Fee
Total Sales
2022/23
Robert Lewandowski
€45m
€104m
2021/22
Michael Cuisance
€4m
€4m
2020/21
Thiago
€22m
€22.25m
2019/20
Mats Hummels
€30.5m
€54m
2018/19
Douglas Costa
€40m
€84m
2017/18
Medhi Benatia
€16.7m
€32.25m
2016/17
Mario Gotze
€22m
€52.3m
2015/16
Xherdan Shaqiri
€15m
€33m
2014/15
Toni Kroos
€25m
€48.7m
2013/14
Luiz Gustavo
€16m
€40m
2012/13
Nils Petersen (Loan)
€0.5m
€0.5m
2011/12
Mehmet Ekici
€5m
€5m
2010/11
Martin Demichelis
€3m
€6m
2009/10
Lukas Podolski
€10m
€22.95m
2008/09
Marcell Jansen
€8m
€10.9m
2007/08
Owen Hargreaves
€25m
€36.15m
2006/07
Paolo Guerrero
€2.5m
€2.5m
2005/06
Torsten Frings
€5m
€7.05m
2004/05
Piotr Trochowski
€1m
€1.03m
2003/04
Giovane Elber
€4.2m
€4.5m
2002/03
Carsten Jancker
€2.5m
€3.5m
2001/02
Patrik Andersson
€8m
€9.35m
2000/01
David Jarolim
€0.2m
€0.275m
Total
€585m
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise