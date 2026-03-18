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Troy ParrottIMAGO
Gabriele Stragapede

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From England – Milan eye new attacking target: Troy Parrott is a favourite, price set

They need a number 9 for next season, and the Rossoneri have added a new striker to their shortlist.

Milan’s search for a centre-forward ahead of next season continues.

The number 9 issue remains one of the key transfer market issues to be resolved, and the search at the club in Via Aldo Rossi has already begun to ensure they are ready at the starting line for the upcoming summer transfer window. The search has brought various names and profiles to light, including Mateo Retegui, Moise Kean and Dusan Vlahovic, should the latter fail to reach an agreement on a contract extension with Juventus.

But a new lead has emerged from England.

  • LIKE PARROTT

    According to reports in TheIndependent in England, a new and different prospect has emerged for the Rossoneri: Troy Parrott, who has scored 32 goals in 43 appearances for AZ Alkmaar.

    A first-choice striker for the Irish national team, he is demonstrating his full potential this season for both club and country.

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  • PRICE AND COMPETITION

    According to reports in the British press, the Dutch club has set an askingprice of €28 million. AZ Alkmaar is prepared to consider any offers that may come in over the summer, aware that several clubs from the Bundesliga, La Liga and the Premier League are interested in the player, born in 2002.

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