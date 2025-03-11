Frank Lampard has gone from Soccer Aid joke to Coventry City record-breaker: Chelsea legend is reviving his battered reputation in Championship play-off push

The ex-England midfielder has turned the Sky Blues into genuine promotion contenders despite the pressure of succeeding a club legend in Mark Robins.

Your brain still has to do a double-take when thinking of Frank Lampard as a manager rather than as the all-conquering midfielder he was in a previous life. It's almost as if those are two different people entirely.

For much of Lampard's life, he's inhabited a glaring spotlight, the son of a West Ham legend, the nephew of their manager when he first broke through as a player in his own right. Even after his glittering playing career came to an end, he was quickly thrust into the trials and tribulations of management, including two stints at his beloved Chelsea.

Nowadays, you can find Lampard at the far more modest Coventry City, where he is quickly and quietly re-establishing his legend. The Sky Blues' run of nine wins from their last 10 Championship games is their best league run ever.

Lampard is saving his reputation and is now looking like a promising managerial prospect again. So how did we get here? And did we perhaps misjudge who he is as a coach?