Frank Lampard makes 'I'm not stupid' claim after journalist issues emotional thanks to Coventry manager

Kandola told Lampard - who nearly led Derby County to the Premier League in 2019, only to lose in the final to Aston Villa - that the impact he has had on Coventry is like nothing he has ever seen before. He also complimented him for igniting the same passion that Robins showed at the club.

He said: "My final point is not a question, it's more of a thank you. So obviously you won't know, but I'm actually from Coventry, so I can see probably a lot more than you do in terms of the impact it has in the pubs and the bars everywhere across this city. The impact you’ve had on this team Frank is something I’ve never seen before. The way that this crowd here, on the road and in the pubs, It’s truly special what you’ve created here. Mark Robins, he was so loved before you came in here, and there was a real hesitation, not just from you, your perspective, but just in general, can they really ignite that passion and the love for the game? And you've done that in abundance, so thank you so much for what you've done and best of luck for the rest of the season."