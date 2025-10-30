Getty Images Sport
Frank Lampard happy to give up Grim Reaper role in exchange for clash with Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s Wrexham
Lampard looking forward to Coventry's Wrexham duel
Lampard’s Coventry City are set for a blockbuster Championship clash against Hollywood-owned Wrexham under the lights at the Racecourse Ground on Halloween night. The Sky Blues head into the fixture chasing a seventh consecutive league victory to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign. A win would see Lampard’s side strengthen their grip on top spot in the table, continuing their early-season momentum.
However, the fixture means Lampard will have to skip his annual Halloween tradition — dressing up and trick-or-treating with his children around his London neighbourhood. The former Chelsea and England star is known to embrace the spooky season, having gone “full Grim Reaper” last year. But as he put it himself, work commitments come first this time around.
Despite missing out on family fun, Lampard made it clear he has no complaints about spending Halloween night in Wales. The ex-midfielder admitted he’ll miss the laughs at home, but with Coventry’s stunning form, the “sweet treat” of three points at Wrexham would be the perfect consolation.
- Getty Images Sport
Lampard opens up on love for Halloween
“I normally dress up with my children and trick or treat locally, so they’re a bit disappointed that I’m not there. I’m missing out but they’ll be looked after and they’ll still do it with the rest of the family. It’s a shame to miss it but work is work,” Lampard said, smiling as he recalled his Halloween antics.
“As for what I usually dress up as, I was the Grim Reaper last year. I’m not sure what I was the year before, I was fully covered again and I think I was like a swamp monster or something, like a green thing. Yeah, the kids get scared, that’s the point, isn’t it,” he joked.
Lampard also reflected on how much he enjoys the anonymity Halloween offers: “I was completely Grim Reapered up, all masked up. I enjoy the anonymity of the evening. It’s something I do every year just around my local streets where it’s very popular. I loved Halloween as a kid — probably because I love sweets. I know the headline will be like, ‘I can’t believe I’m not the Grim Reaper this year,’ or something but I’m very happy to be going with Coventry to Wrexham. I’ll miss it for one year and I’ll possibly be back for it next year.”
- Getty Images Sport
Lampard talks about facing off against Parkinson's Wrexham
While Halloween may be off the cards, Lampard’s enthusiasm for Friday’s match is unmistakable. Coventry’s trip to Wrexham pits the Championship’s early pace-setters against one of the most high-profile clubs in world football, backed by Hollywood actors Reynolds and Mac. For Lampard, though, the focus is purely on maintaining momentum and keeping his players grounded after a superb run of form.
The 46-year-old praised his players’ work ethic and adaptability, pointing out that Wrexham’s direct, physical style, led by Welsh striker Kieffer Moore, will demand another disciplined defensive display. “It’s a great part of the job,” he explained in his pre-match press conference. “When you decide to be a coach, if you want to be a proper coach on the pitch in terms of analysis and how you set your team up, that’s the challenge you have to buy into.”
Lampard added that he relishes tactical battles like the one ahead. “You learn a lot in this job, much more than as a player, and I like to prepare the players as best I can for whatever challenge we’re getting. That’s me doing my job properly and also giving the opposition problems if we can. So it’s something I really enjoy.”
Coventry travel to Wrexham on Halloween
Coventry now travel to North Wales to face off against Wrexham on Friday, aiming to extend their unbeaten league start and claim a seventh straight victory. A win would not only solidify their status as promotion contenders but also highlight Lampard’s growing influence at the club.
For Wrexham, meanwhile, the fixture marks another test of their credentials as they look to prove they can compete with established second-tier sides. The Red Dragons will be eager to dent Coventry’s unbeaten run and remind everyone they’re not just a celebrity project.
Advertisement