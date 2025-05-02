Coventry City FC v Portsmouth FC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Adam Drury

Frank Lampard hopes Chelsea experience will help Coventry to final day victory as Blues legend gears up for clash against former rival Michael Carrick with Championship play-off spot at stake

F. LampardChampionshipCoventryMiddlesbroughM. Carrick

Frank Lampard will draw on his Chelsea experience as he aims to steer Coventry into the play-offs against Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Lampard's Coventry set for play-off showdown
  • Take on Carrick's Middlesbrough for top-six spot
  • Hopes Chelsea experience will help
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match