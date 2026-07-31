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Franco Mastantuono to Serie A? Three clubs interested as Real Madrid look to organise transfer after difficult debut season for Argentine teenager
Mastantuono set for Madrid exit
Real Madrid are preparing to send teenage sensation Mastantuono on loan this summer, as per Marca. Following a meeting between the club and the player's representatives earlier this week, both parties agreed that a temporary departure is the best step for his development. The Argentine youngster struggled for consistent minutes during his debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Blancos are now convinced that he needs regular first-team football to showcase the immense talent that originally brought him to Europe. August is expected to be a decisive month in shaping the teenager's immediate future. The club want to ensure they find the perfect environment for his continued growth on the continent.
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Serie A giants circle the teenager
A return to his former club River Plate briefly emerged as a tempting option for the youngster. However, Madrid firmly closed the door on any move back to South America, insisting that he must continue his maturation process in Europe. With a Premier League switch also completely ruled out, Italy has become the most likely destination.
The 18-year-old conveniently holds an Italian passport, making a transition to Serie A highly appealing for prospective buyers. The same report claims that Fiorentina have already made official contact with Los Blancos regarding a potential loan deal. Meanwhile, Napoli and AC Milan are also monitoring the situation closely, having previously expressed interest in the Argentine.
Searching for the perfect tactical fit
The primary goal for Madrid is finding a club that will deploy Mastantuono in his favoured number 10 role. This central position perfectly suits his playing style and allows him to dictate the tempo of the game. During his time in the Spanish capital, the teenager was forced to adapt to unfamiliar tactical systems.
Neither Xabi Alonso nor Alvaro Arbeloa utilised a traditional attacking midfielder, which frequently pushed the youngster out onto the right wing. Real Madrid are determined to avoid a repeat of this positional mismatch. They will only sanction a loan move if the receiving manager guarantees that Mastantuono will operate as a central playmaker.
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Pre-season tour plans remain uncertain
Despite the ongoing transfer discussions, Mastantuono has maintained a positive relationship with new first-team manager Jose Mourinho. However, it remains entirely uncertain whether he will travel with the squad for their upcoming pre-season tour. The Spanish giants will take their time to carefully evaluate all incoming offers over the coming weeks. Until a final decision is reached, Mastantuono must wait to discover where he will play his football this season.
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