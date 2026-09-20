ZUMA Press Wire
'This is a Netflix series!' – Francesco Farioli goes wild on referees and bans headlines before Benfica clash
Farioli prepares Porto for high-stakes Benfica derby
FC Porto head coach Francesco Farioli addressed the press ahead of Sunday's explosive O Classico against Benfica at the Estadio do Dragao. With sole leadership of the Primeira Liga at stake before the international break, the Italian manager insisted his team must focus entirely on performance.
Farioli confirmed that Fofana and Nehuen Perez missed training during the week due to physical issues and remain unavailable.
Despite squad absences, he called on home supporters to inspire an aggressive, proactive performance against their fiercest rivals.
- AFP
Manager mocks referee circus as Netflix soap opera
Addressing media scrutiny over recent officiating decisions, Farioli offered a scathing critique of external controversy. The Porto boss made clear that his squad will not participate in media-driven outrage ahead of such a critical domestic fixture.
He demanded that match officials ensure a fair contest on the pitch.
"Last week, I think it became very clear that this is a Netflix series that sometimes goes on Sport TV," Farioli blasted. "We don't want to feed into that. All the noise is behind us, the past is the past. We have to be focused on tomorrow's game, and hope for a fair game."
Farioli rejects media headlines over international duty
Beyond the derby, Farioli forcefully shut down media narratives regarding Santiago Gimenez's call-up for Mexico and national team snubs for Alberto Costa and Andre Silva. The manager insisted he wants public recognition for on-pitch achievements rather than dramatic news stories.
He noted that only Manchester City have ever dominated his Porto side, rejecting claims that his team relies on defensive passivity.
"I don't want headlines in newspapers and on television, I want recognition for our great performances," Farioli asserted. "Since I've been here at FC Porto, only Manchester City have dominated the game. We have to be very courageous and proactive."
- Photo Players Images
Dragon Fortress aims to seal league summit before break
A victory against Benfica would cement Porto's status as league leaders as domestic football pauses for two weeks. Farioli stressed that maintaining tactical organization against Benfica's evolving midfield rotation remains essential for securing the three points.
The Dragons enter the Dragao turf intent on making an unmistakable title statement.
Farioli's men look to translate their manager's boldWords into a commanding victory.
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