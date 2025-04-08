Thibaut Courtois Emi Martinez 2024-25Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

France World Cup winner slams Emi Martinez's 'attitude' - but concedes Aston Villa & Argentina goalkeeper is on same level as Real Madrid No.1 Thibaut Courtois

E. MartinezT. CourtoisChampions LeagueParis Saint-Germain vs Aston VillaParis Saint-GermainAston VillaPremier League

Emi Martinez's "attitude" has been questioned by a fellow World Cup winner, but the Argentine is considered to be the same level as Thibaut Courtois.

  • South American won the World Cup in 2022
  • On-field behaviour has been questioned
  • Regarded as one of the best in the business
