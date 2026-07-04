France player ratings vs Paraguay: Kylian Mbappe makes no mistake from the spot to draw level with Lionel Messi again - but les Bleus' stellar forward line fails to impress in laboured last-16 win

Mike Maignan (6/10):

The AC Milan goalkeeper had to be alert to deal with a couple of crosses into the area but he was untroubled for the most part.

Jules Kounde (6/10):

Didn't have much to do defensively, meaning he was able to get forward a lot.

Dayot Upamecano (6/10):

The few times that Paraguay ventured forward, the Bayern Munich centre-back showed off his impressive strength to snuff out any danger.

William Saliba (6/10):

A pretty straightforward evening for the Arsenal defender. Even when he was called into action, his pace ensured he was never put under any real pressure.

Lucas Digne (6/10):

Didn't really offer much going forward but hard to fault him defensively.