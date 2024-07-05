France player ratings vs Portugal: Les Bleus march on, but Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann continue to fall well short of expectations at Euro 2024

Didier Deschamps' side are still to score a goal from open play in Germany, but they are into the semi-finals after a penalty shootout victory

France continue to struggle when it comes to their attacking play, but Les Bleus march on at Euro 2024 after they saw off Portugal on penalties in the quarter-finals after playing out a dull 0-0 draw in Hamburg on Friday.

The first half was played at walking pace for long periods, with the only real effort on goal coming from Theo Hernandez, who stung the palms of Diogo Costa from 20 yards. At the other end, Rafael Leao threatened plenty down the left-hand side, but couldn't create any clear-cut chances.

It took until around the 55th minute for the game to liven up, as Mike Maignan was forced into fine reaction saves from Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha, while at the other end Ruben Dias blocked well from Randal Kolo Muani while Eduardo Camavinga dragged a presentable opportunity wide.

With neither side able to break the deadlock in 90 minutes, the game moved into extra-time, where Cristiano Ronaldo fired over from close-range while Kylian Mbappe was surprisingly substituted midway through the additional 30 minutes. In the end, it went to penalties, and while France scored each of their first five spot-kicks, Joao Felix hit the post for Portugal, which proved to be difference in the end.

GOAL rates France's players from Volksparkstadion as they set up a semi-final meeting with Spain...