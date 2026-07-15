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'France faced the best team in the world' - Luis de la Fuente admits Spain 'feeling unbeatable' after dominant World Cup semi-final victory
France suffer familiar Spanish heartbreak
Spain's clinical nature was the difference in Arlington, as Oyarzabal converted a first-half penalty before Porro doubled the lead after the interval. The result marked Spain's third consecutive victory over France in the semi-finals of a tournament. Following a Lamine Yamal-inspired victory at Euro 2024 and their elimination of Les Bleus in last year's Nations League, Spain once again defeated their continental rivals on the global stage. La Roja will head to New York as the heavy favourites to lift the trophy for the first time since 2010.
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De la Fuente hails Spanish supremacy
De la Fuente was full of praise for his squad after Spain dismantled pre-tournament favourites France to reach their second-ever World Cup final. The victory was a tactical masterclass that left the French struggling to find answers.
"We're feeling unbeatable," De la Fuente told reporters. "They (France) faced the best team in the world. We have that edge. These players deserve everything because day after day, they demonstrate their commitment, their generosity, their solidarity, and their talent. It is wonderful to watch them play. Today was a spectacle. What seems difficult, this team makes it look easy."
Record-breaking run continues
The win over Les Bleus does more than just secure a spot in the final; it cements this Spanish side's place in the history books. By avoiding defeat once again, Spain have extended their unbeaten run to 37 matches, equalling the all-time European record for men's international football previously set by Italy between 2018 and 2021.
It is a remarkable turnaround considering La Roja began their campaign in underwhelming fashion with a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde. However, clinical victories over Portugal, Belgium, and now France have proven that De la Fuente’s men are peaking at exactly the right moment. The coach noted: "We knew we had to improve little by little. We would have loved to win the first game but it's a process. It was planned for us to reach the key moments in the best shape possible. We are in great shape and in terms of our football level we have reached our peak."
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Waiting for England or Argentina
Spain now await the winner of the second semi-final between England and Argentina. A clash with the Albiceleste would see the European champions face the reigning world champions, while a meeting with the Three Lions would provide a rematch of the Euro 2024 final held in Germany two years ago.
When asked about his preference for Sunday’s opponent, De la Fuente remained diplomatic but expressed personal affection for both possibilities. "Right now we don't prefer one or the other," he admitted. "They have different characteristics. I would be excited to face Argentina because I'm a close friend of Lionel Scaloni but I really like England as well. We welcome either of them with open arms."
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