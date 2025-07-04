This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
France Euro 2025 chaos GFXGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

France have dropped their captain, a manager quoting Albert Einstein and a quarter-final curse to overcome - so can they really win Euro 2025?

AnalysisFranceWomen's EUROWomen's footballFrance vs EnglandFEATURES

Off-pitch matters are taking centre stage once again for Les Bleues, who are still trying to win a major tournament for the first time

Tickets

Women's Euro Tickets

  • Secure your Women's Euro 2025 tickets for this summer's international tournament
  • Location: Switzerland
  • Stadiums: Various, including St. Jakob Park, Stadion Wankdorf, Stade de Genève and more
  • Date: July 2 - 28
  • Final: July 28, St. Jakob Park

From

€49

Buy now

France is one of the most historic and prolific football nations in the world. In the women's game, Lyon, its dominant domestic force, have won eight Champions League titles in the last 15 years, including five in a row between 2016 and 2020, with three more narrow final defeats coming in that same time period. Yet, despite French players consistently being at the very forefront of OL's achievements, it has never translated into success for the national team.

Les Bleues are notoriously a 'nearly' side. After finishing fourth at the 2011 Women's World Cup, France have never made it beyond the quarter-finals - despite hosting the 2019 tournament - and only once have they progressed to the semi-finals of a European Championship. At the Olympic Games, its a similar story, with a fourth-placed finish in 2012 followed up by quarter-final exits in 2016 and 2024, the latter of which was again on home soil.

As Euro 2025 begins, there are signs that their fortunes could change. Under new head coach Laurent Bonadei, Les Bleues are in flying form, having won all eight of their fixtures this year, and are certainly a serious contender for the title. But as they prepare to compete in the 'group of death' with England, the Netherlands and Wales, there are also suggestions that this could actually just be another underwhelming campaign characterised by chaos.

Article continues below

Frequently asked questions

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 starts on July 2 and runs until the grand final on July 27. The Women's Euro 2025 will take place across Switzerland, featuring stadiums in Basel, Geneva, and Bern.

If you're looking for your chance to secure Women's Euro 2025 tickets, fret not. We've got all of the intel for you to get a seat at this international tournament in Switzerland.

You can buy England Women's Euro 2025 tickets on the official UEFA website or through England Football. However, since the general sale of tickets has long been open and was allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, there might now be only a limited number of official tickets available through these sites.There are a number of tickets available on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket, so you'll be able to enjoy the tournament, even if you're looking for tickets to the Women's Euro final, semi-final, quarter-final, or any other event.

UEFA Women's EURO 2025, which is the 14th edition of the Women’s European Championship, is being held from Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 27. Switzerland is staging the tournament for the first time, and the host nation will be hoping that playing in front of their fervent home fans will prove to be a good omen. The Netherlands were the host nation when they won the Women’s Euro 2017, and England reigned supreme on home turf at Women’s Euro 2022. Women’s Euro 2025 matches will be staged in eight Swiss cities: Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St.Gallen, Lucerne, Thun & Sion.

Other major timelines for the events you might want to note include:

Here's a closer look at where you can watch the Women's Euro 2025 from where you are:

  • United Kingdom - BBC, ITV and STV
  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • United States - FOX Sports. FuboTV
  • Latin America - ESPN
  • Spain - STVE
  • Germany - ARD - ZDF
  • France - TF1

Women’s Euro 2022 was won by the tournament hosts, England. Chloe Kelly was the goalscoring heroine as she netted the winning goal in extra time against Germany. It was the first time an England senior team had won major footballing honours since the men’s side had won the FIFA World Cup in 1966. The Lionesses were led by Sarina Wiegman, who had coached the Netherlands to glory five years earlier at Women’s Euro 2017.

The 16 teams playing at Women’s Euro 2025 are split into four groups of four teams. The top two sides in each group will progress to the quarter-finals. The groups were confirmed during December’s draw in Lausanne and are as follows:
Group A: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland

Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy

Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden

Group D: France, England, Wales, Netherlands

Next Match