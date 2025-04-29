Former USMNT striker Herculez Gomez advocates for club ownership model over MLS franchise system

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarFormer USMNT striker Herculez Gomez advocates for club ownership model over MLS franchise systemChampionshipWrexhamMajor League SoccerThe former MLS striker has suggested that the MLS would benefit from transitioning its franchise model to a club ownership structureGomez highlights MLS expansion fees as a major entry barrierSuggests the English pyramid system provides more accessible ownership opportunities.Cites Wrexham's Hollywood-backed success story as a modelGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below