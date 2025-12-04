Getty Images Sport
Former Spurs player quits South Korean club after racism scandal
Controversy erupts after late-match incident leads to misinterpreted gesture
The incident occurred in stoppage time, with Jeonbuk leading 2-1 when a handball appeal was initially waved away by the referee. As tensions built, the video assistant referee intervened and awarded a late penalty. Taricco, incensed by the earlier decision, continued protesting aggressively. His dissent earned him a yellow card and, moments later, a second caution, at which point he made a gesture by placing his fingers near the corners of his eyes. Referee Kim interpreted the action as a derogatory "slanted-eye" insult targeted at people of Asian descent and promptly reported him to the disciplinary authorities. The committee ultimately agreed, releasing a strongly worded statement accusing Taricco of making a universally recognised racist gesture.
The league’s disciplinary panel issued its ruling on November 19, declaring Taricco guilty of conduct that constituted ethnic mockery.
"In the video footage of the incident, coach Mauricio Taricco was seen placing his index finger in the centre of his eye and then pulling it toward the edge, narrowing his eyes," the committee said. "The coach’s action was identical with the so-called slanted-eye gesture that derides people of Asian descent, and it was enough to insult the other person. Such a gesture is universally regarded as something that mocks the appearance of a certain ethnic group. It matches the gesture that has been penalised on many occasions by FIFA."
Taricco denies racist intent and announces departure
As punishment, Taricco received a five-match ban and a fine of 20 million won ($13,646). But the fallout would go much further, prompting soul-searching within the club and eventually culminating in Taricco’s decision to leave South Korea entirely once the season concludes.
However, in a lengthy statement published on Jeonbuk’s website, Taricco vehemently rejected the accusation, insisting his gesture had been misunderstood and taken out of context. He argued that he had merely been asking the referee whether he had clearly seen the contested handball incident.
"I have worked with many people in many countries and have lived and socialised with them without any problems related to their culture or race, and I have considered this a blessing," he wrote. "However, I have now been branded a racist by ‘self-proclaimed’ authorities due to a single misunderstanding where the context, cultural expressions, and meanings of all situations I continuously explained were ignored. I merely covered my eyes to emphasise that the referee should have directly seen the handball foul.
"My life, regardless of nationality and race, must continue in a place where there is safety, respect, peace, and equality before the law as a football person, so with a heavy heart, I have decided to leave this place after the end of this season. I would like to express my gratitude to the club and players with whom I could share success and history, and I am truly grateful to the fans who have given me unwavering support. I will not forget you."
Jeonbuk rally behind their assistant coach
Jeonbuk issued their own statement defending Taricco, arguing that the gesture lacked malicious intent.
"It would be unreasonable to view [Taricco’s behaviour] as an intention of racial discrimination," the club said. "The club expects a more objective and balanced judgment to be made through the appeal process and will do its best until the end so that coach Tano [Taricco] can quickly get out of this dishonourable situation and his memory of the K League and Korean football does not remain as a bitter pain."
Several Jeonbuk players also expressed support, most notably Lee Seung-woo, the former Barcelona academy forward who has played in Italy, Belgium and Portugal.
“The coach respects Korea more than anyone else,” Lee said. “The judgment that ignores intent and context is far from the truth. This punishment is even more shocking because I know the sincerity of the coach I’ve been with for a year.”
What comes next?
Despite Jeonbuk’s defence, the K League rejected Taricco’s appeal on Monday, ruling there were no procedural errors in the disciplinary process and no new evidence to justify overturning the verdict. The committee reaffirmed its stance that the gesture met the definition of racially offensive behaviour. The rejection all but sealed Taricco’s exit, leaving him to finish his duties for the season before departing.
The controversy has overshadowed what had been another successful year for Jeonbuk. The club secured their 10th K League title in October with five matches remaining, reaffirming their place as one of Asia’s dominant footballing forces. Jeonbuk’s final match of the season, the Korean FA Cup final against Gwangju on December 6, will now serve as Taricco’s farewell, though the circumstances are far from ideal.
