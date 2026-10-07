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Moataz Elgammal

Former Liverpool and Chelsea forward Fabio Borini announces his retirement after an extensive career

F. Borini
Liverpool
Chelsea

Former Italy international forward Fabio Borini has officially announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 35. The attacker, who enjoyed spells with European giants such as Chelsea, Liverpool, Roma, and AC Milan, confirmed his decision on Wednesday following the expiration of his contract this summer, bringing an end to a journey that spanned nearly two decades.

  • Borini calls time on extensive playing career

    Borini revealed his decision to step away from the game through a statement on social media on Wednesday. The striker began his journey in the Bologna youth academy before Chelsea poached him in 2007 when he was just 16. After returning to Italy, his career gained significant momentum at Roma. That impressive form earned the forward a high-profile €13.3 million transfer to Liverpool in the summer of 2012. During that same year, he also made his one and only senior appearance for the Italy national team.

  • Moving across England and settling in Europe

    During his time in England, Borini enjoyed a loan spell at Sunderland before completing a permanent transfer to the Black Cats in 2015. Liverpool have officially wished their former forward well following the announcement. Beyond his Premier League experience, he wore the shirts of Swansea City, Parma, AC Milan, and Hellas Verona. The 35-year-old concluded his playing days with spells at Fatih Karagumruk in Turkey, a stint in Serie B with Sampdoria, and finally a return to England with League Two side Salford City before his contract expired on June 30.

  • An emotional goodbye to the beautiful game

    In his announcement, the Italian shared a heartfelt message reflecting on his journey, writing: "It all started with a flight. Thank you Chelsea. I was 16 years old. A flight I spent entirely with tears in my eyes, beginning the journey of my career with no real destination, other than the dreams I wanted to achieve. From that day on, I started building myself, without knowing what would become of that kid with such a strong mindset. I started building my dreams in my head, and somehow, I ended up turning them into my reality. The same reality that today will change forever. The reality that has shaped my past, my present and my future. Today, just like that day when I sat on a plane to London, I feel those same emotions about what lies ahead. Fear. Happiness. Courage. Uncertainty. Dreams. Success. Passion. Sacrifice. I want to thank that kid who never stopped believing. And the man I am today will keep believing in the next opportunity, this time without a ball at my feet, but with that same belief. Always. THANK YOU. THANK YOU, FOOTBALL."


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    What the future holds for the Italian?

    While Borini has officially called time on his playing days, his parting words strongly suggest a desire to remain involved in the sport in a non-playing capacity. As he transitions away from the pitch, he will now take time to consider his next steps, which could potentially involve coaching, punditry, or a boardroom role as he embraces the next chapter of his life.

Premier League
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Chelsea
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AFC Bournemouth
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Premier League
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Liverpool
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Manchester City
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