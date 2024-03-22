Forget Jogo Bonito - Brazil are a mess! No wins in four, injuries galore and in managerial flux as Copa America looms

The Selecao are struggling, and appear to be in big trouble ahead of friendlies with England and Spain - can they turn things around?

In 2023, Brazil thought they had hired Carlo Ancelotti. They told everyone, with some confidence, that he would be their next manager. FA president Ednaldo Rodrigues even asserted that Fluminense manager Fernando Diniz would help the transition into the Ancelotti era. "His (Diniz) game plan is almost similar to that of the coach that will take over at Copa America, Ancelotti," Rodrigues said. "We don't call him an interim coach of the national team. He will come and make the transition in Brazil for Ancelotti."

For a team that had experienced tumult in the dugout and poor showings on the field, the good times seemed to be back. Fast forward nine months, and nothing's changed. Ancelotti has signed a new deal to stay with Real Madrid, while the Selecao are now onto their third interim manager since Tite left his post in December 2022.

And there are few signs of improvement to be found. Some of their biggest names are injured, while club stalwarts have struggled to find form in the national shirt. This is more than just a rough patch for football's most successful national team. The five-time World Cup winners, once untouchable on the global stage, suddenly look fragile - lacking continuity on the field and off it. With yet another new face on the touchline, this feels like a crucial juncture. Two friendlies, against European powerhouses England and Spain, come next and there simply has to be positive steps taken forward.