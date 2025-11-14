Following in his idols' footsteps? Barcelona target names Lionel Messi and Samuel Eto'o as boyhood hero amid talk of €30m transfer to La Liga champions

Eyong has made his ambitions clear. In a recent interview with SportyTV, the 22-year-old striker said Barcelona has always been the club he dreamed of representing. He spoke about idolising Eto’o during his early years and admiring Messi as the “best” player he has ever seen.

"When I was a child, I used to watch Eto'o's games at Barcelona. For me, Messi is the best, and playing with him would be a dream I wouldn't want to wake up from," Eyong said.

The ambitious forward has his eyes on dominating two continents - targeting success on Europe's biggest stage as well as the African Cup of Nations.

"In two years, I see myself winning the Champions League-why not in a year-and the Africa Cup of Nations is also a goal for me in a few months," he added.

Eyong says the foundation of his rise is focus and discipline, stressing that “the most important thing in life is your brain. If you don’t have concentration, you lose everything.”

His performances this season back up his ambition. Six goals and three assists in 12 La Liga matches have put him among the top scorers in Spain.