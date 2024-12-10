FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-RENNES-MONACOAFP
Tom Hindle

Folarin Balogun to miss Arsenal Champions League match after shoulder injury

F. BalogunArsenalMonacoArsenal vs MonacoChampions League

Folarin Balogun will sit out Monaco's Champions League group phase match with Arsenal on Wednesday

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Folarin Balogun out for Arsenal game
  • Former Gunners striker aggravated shoulder injury last weekend
  • Initially injured in early October
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

Stan Sport AU logo
436 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More