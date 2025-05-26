'Everything will be different' - Florian Wirtz given warning ahead of Liverpool move but Toni Kroos insists Bayer Leverkusen hero can succeed 'anywhere' F. Wirtz Liverpool T. Kroos Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga

Florian Wirtz has been warned "everything will be different" when he joins Liverpool this summer, but Toni Kroos is confident he will thrive.