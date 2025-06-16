Florian Wirtz Liverpool Cole Palmer ChelseaGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

VIDEO: Florian Wirtz awkwardly snubbed by future Liverpool team-mate in favour of Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer ahead of blockbuster £116m transfer

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott has awkwardly snubbed his future team-mate Florian Wirtz and picked Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer as the better player.

  • Wirtz set to join Liverpool in record deal
  • Future team-mate Elliott claims Palmer better
  • Elliott likely to leave Liverpool this summer
