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‘Everyone in Liverpool is very happy!’ – Jurgen Klopp hails Florian Wirtz masterclass for Germany after Anfield star silences critics
Wirtz silences critics on international duty
Wirtz has firmly responded to recent criticism with a magnificent performance on the international stage. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder was the undisputed star of the show as Germany secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Serbia. After enduring a challenging start to the domestic season with Liverpool, Wirtz delivered a timely masterclass when his national side needed him most.
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Klopp heaps praise on Wirtz
Klopp was quick to highlight the immense impact of his young playmaker following the final whistle. The former Liverpool manager watched on with clear admiration as Wirtz expertly set up Tom Bischof for the opening goal of the game. Wirtz then took matters into his own hands to ensure the result was never in doubt, sealing the victory with a fantastic strike in the second half.
"The way we want to play suits ‘Flo’ Wirtz,” Klopp told AZ after the match. "I think everyone in Liverpool is very happy today. The boy is brimming with the joy of playing and has worked incredibly hard."
Tactical freedom unlocks true potential
The dominant performance against Serbia comes at a genuinely crucial time for Wirtz. He has faced plenty of intense scrutiny from fans and pundits alike following a remarkably slow start to the current campaign at Anfield.
However, the 23-year-old looked completely revitalised while operating in a tactical system that clearly plays to his natural strengths. The freedom to create, attack, and roam across the final third allowed him to dictate the tempo and cause constant problems for the Serbian defence.
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Focusing on the Greece challenge
The immediate focus for Wirtz and his team-mates now turns to maintaining this high level of performance on the road. Germany are scheduled to travel to Greece on Sunday for their final, highly anticipated fixture of the current international break.
Another strong showing in Athens would perfectly cap off a hugely productive week for the talented midfielder. It would also send him back to Merseyside with a wealth of renewed confidence ahead of a busy domestic schedule. Liverpool supporters will certainly be hoping that this exceptional international form translates directly into his upcoming club appearances.
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