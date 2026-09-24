Florentino Perez intervenes! Real Madrid launch massive financial offensive to beat Barcelona to Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel

Gabriel is understood to have a strong personal affinity for Barcelona, having frequently been filmed wearing the Blaugrana shirt in recent years. However, as per SPORT, the financial reality of the negotiations threatens to derail a move to Catalunya, as Madrid's proposal is significantly higher than Barca's offer.

Los Blancos are desperate to avoid missing out on another top talent. Following the impact of Rodri's move this summer, Florentino Perez's hierarchy are determined not to lose another highly-rated European prospect to their fiercest rivals.

Despite this financial disadvantage, Blaugrana sporting director Deco has intensified talks. The player and his family visited Barcelona last week, while Deco held a crucial meeting with Gabriel's agent, Ali Barat, on Saturday.