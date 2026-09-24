Getty
Florentino Perez intervenes! Real Madrid launch massive financial offensive to beat Barcelona to Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel
Battle for United wonderkid
The race to secure the signature of United prodigy Gabriel is heating up. The 15-year-old and his entourage have firmly decided against committing their future to Old Trafford, sparking a massive transfer battle across Europe.
While Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have both expressed serious interest, they have been informed that the teenager's sporting priority is a move to Spain. Consequently, the bidding war has narrowed down to a straight shootout between Clasico rivals Barca and Madrid.
- Getty Images
Madrid outbid Catalan giants
Gabriel is understood to have a strong personal affinity for Barcelona, having frequently been filmed wearing the Blaugrana shirt in recent years. However, as per SPORT, the financial reality of the negotiations threatens to derail a move to Catalunya, as Madrid's proposal is significantly higher than Barca's offer.
Los Blancos are desperate to avoid missing out on another top talent. Following the impact of Rodri's move this summer, Florentino Perez's hierarchy are determined not to lose another highly-rated European prospect to their fiercest rivals.
Despite this financial disadvantage, Blaugrana sporting director Deco has intensified talks. The player and his family visited Barcelona last week, while Deco held a crucial meeting with Gabriel's agent, Ali Barat, on Saturday.
A fast track to stardom
Barcelona's counter-argument to Madrid's superior financial package focuses entirely on the sporting project. The Catalan club are guaranteeing Gabriel a rapid progression into the first-team setup, which could prove decisive for a player who turns 16 on October 6.
Furthermore, Barca believe their tactical system is a perfect match for the teenager. Gabriel boasts exquisite technique and dominates possession around the opposition penalty area, qualities that perfectly align with the club's traditional playing style.
The relationship between the club and the player's representative could also swing the balance. Barat is reportedly set to become the new advisor for Barcelona captain Raphinha, an appointment that has further strengthened his working relationship with Deco.
- Getty
Final decision expected shortly
As things stand, Barat has assured interested parties that he is simply collecting proposals to pass on to Gabriel and his family. The Iranian agent has previously been pictured in the Santiago Bernabeu boardroom during Denzel Dumfries' presentation, highlighting his strong connections in the Spanish capital.
However, Gabriel's desire to wear the Barca shirt and the club's clear affection for the player could ultimately outweigh Madrid's financial muscle. With elite offers from both sides now firmly on the table, the situation is moving rapidly.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting