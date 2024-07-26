GOAL takes a look at what changes the USMNT must implement to defeat New Zealand in a crucial Olympic group stage game

The USMNT were battered by France, 3-0, Wednesday in their opening game at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Two major mistakes and some poor defensive marking haunted them in a match in which they easily could have secured a result.

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte did not look confident, defender Miles Robinson was not up to speed and forward Duncan McGuire was nowhere to be seen. Still, there were positives among the major takeaways.

Sitting last in Group A heading into matchday two, a loss would send the USA home in their first Olympics appearances since 2008. The U.S. must secure a draw, at minimum against New Zealand Saturday - and a win, and the three points, would put them into pole position to advance on matchday three against Guinea next week.

Their biggest match of the summer awaits for this U23 side, and GOAL takes a look at five things the USMNT could do to secure a result in a virtually must-win match against the Kiwis.