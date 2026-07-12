‘No time to start from scratch’ - Five things former Barcelona star Rafa Márquez must get right as Mexico manager

When Rafael Márquez signed for AS Monaco in 1999, he had only one question: “Is Monaco in Europe?”

That was all that mattered to the then-20-year-old defender. Márquez went on to win Ligue 1 with Monaco in the 1999-2000 season before becoming the first Mexican to lift the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona in 2006. He is, arguably, the greatest defender to ever wear the Mexico shirt.

El Tri have been here before, appointing one of the country’s legends to take charge of the national team. Hugo Sánchez, famously known as the Pentapichichi, got his opportunity after the 2006 World Cup.

Sánchez’s peak came at the 2007 Copa América, when a Mexico side led by Nery Castillo finished third after defeating Uruguay 3-1. Less than a year later, Sánchez was dismissed after failing to lead Mexico’s Under-23 team to the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

There is far more unity around Márquez’s appointment. His apprenticeship as Javier “Vasco” Aguirre’s assistant could hardly have gone better. Márquez worked alongside Aguirre, observed his management of a pool of nearly 60 players and helped guide Mexico through a World Cup run that restored belief after the disappointment of 2022.

“I was pleasantly surprised by his personality with the group because, outside the field of play, he is indeed a cautious, measured man,” Aguirre told journalist Denise Maerker on her podcast Hablemos. “As a person, let’s say, he is reserved, to put it one way, and that serves him well because, as the saying goes, flies don’t enter a closed mouth. Bora [Milutinović] used to tell me, ‘Don’t talk so much, don’t talk so much, because then they’ll use that against you.’ With Rafa, we are in very good hands, very good hands.”

With Aguirre go the jokes, the jolliness and the unpredictable press conferences. In comes Márquez, a manager shaped by Barcelona’s La Masía and carrying the hope that he can leave his own mark while avoiding the missteps that prevented Sánchez from ever coaching El Tri at a World Cup.

Here are five things Márquez must get right now that he is officially Mexico manager...