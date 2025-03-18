Dele Alli Como AC MIlan 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

‘Fire still burns’ – Dele Alli backed by Como president after disastrous debut that saw ex-Tottenham star sent off 10 minutes into first appearance for over two years

D. AlliComoSerie AAC Milan vs ComoAC Milan

Dele Alli boasts the full support of Como’s president despite his disastrous club debut, with the ex-England international told a “fire still burns”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Last appearance was in February 2023
  • Stepped off the bench against AC Milan
  • Dismissed for challenge on Loftus-Cheek
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches