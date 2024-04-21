'Fire Erik ten Hag TODAY' - Man Utd fans left bewildered as Red Devils blow three-goal lead in FA Cup semi-final before scraping through against second-tier Coventry City
Manchester United fans are increasingly calling for the sacking of Erik ten Hag after squeaking past Coventry City in the FA Cup on penalties.
- Man Utd beat Coventry on penalties
- Red Devils threw away three-goal lead
- Fans calling for Ten Hag's dismissal