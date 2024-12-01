FBL-ITA-SERIEA-FIORENTINA-INTERAFP
Aditya Gokhale

Terrible scenes as Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove collapses on the pitch during Inter Milan clash as Serie A game is suspended and players are left in tears

E. BoveFiorentinaFiorentina vs InterInterSerie A

Fiorentina's Serie A clash with Inter Milan has been suspended after La Viola midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the field in the 15th minute.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Fiorentina's Bove collapses on the field
  • Players and officials cover midfielder
  • La Viola's clash against Inter Milan suspended
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱