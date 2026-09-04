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FIFA report reveals record $9.89bn spent in global summer transfer window
Record-breaking summer transfer spending
FIFA has released its International Transfer Snapshot for the mid-year window, confirming unprecedented spending across both men's and women's football. Between June 1 and September 2, a staggering $9.89 billion was spent on men's international transfers, setting a new all-time high as over 12,500 deals were completed worldwide.
The women's professional game also experienced explosive, record-setting growth, registering 1,406 international transfers. Spending in women's football more than doubled compared to 2025, reaching an unprecedented $28.6 million and highlighting the sport's rapid global expansion.
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The 2026 World Cup effect
The 2026 FIFA World Cup served as a massive catalyst for this summer's transfer activity, giving players a global spotlight to secure major moves. According to FIFA's figures, 267 players representing 47 different nationalities who featured at the tournament in North America changed clubs during the mid-year window.
These World Cup stars accounted for more than $3.3 billion in combined transfer fees alone. The showcase event clearly provided a springboard for both established stars cementing their top-level status and emerging talents earning lucrative transfers after making their mark on the biggest stage.
English clubs lead the global market
English clubs dominated the global market, investing a massive $3.02 billion in men's transfer fees and completing the highest number of incoming deals. Italy followed as the next biggest spenders with $1.1 billion, while French clubs received the highest total value in outgoing transfer fees at $1.7 billion.
In the women's game, English clubs also led the global spending charts with $8.0 million, ahead of Spain and Germany. Swedish clubs proved to be the biggest beneficiaries on the selling side of the market, receiving a leading $4.2 million in transfer fees ahead of English and French sides.
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Enhancing the global transfer system
These staggering figures powerfully underline the continued scale and global reach of the international transfer market. With the World Cup consistently translating elite international performances into exciting new club opportunities, the financial stakes in the sport have never been higher for players and clubs alike.
To help stakeholders navigate this increasingly complex financial landscape, FIFA has now opened public access to its TMS Help Centre. The newly redesigned online resource will provide the wider football community with essential guidance, regulatory updates, and transparent information on the FIFA Clearing House processes ahead of future transfer windows.
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