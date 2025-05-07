'We haven’t done anything wrong - FIFA invited us' - Club America's Sporting President Santiago Baños responds to criticism over Club World Cup playoff match against LAFC
The Club World Cup playoff match between America and LAFC has generated some criticism, but Baños defended his club
- The match between América and LAFC is expected to be played on May 31 at BMO Stadium
- Las Águilas received the invitation as the highest-ranked Concacaf team
- LAFC was included due to their runner-up finish in the 2023 final