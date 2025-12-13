Getty Images Sport
FIFA cites five million ticket requests in first 24 hours of 2026 World Cup third phase sales despite price backlash
Interest from around the world
Fans from more than 200 countries and territories submitted requests after ticket sales opened earlier this week, marking the first opportunity for supporters to apply for tickets to specific matchups following last week’s draw for the tournament, which will be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
FIFA pointed to the figures as evidence of the tournament’s momentum heading into the first-ever 48-team World Cup, signaling little appetite to reconsider pricing despite criticism that has intensified since prices were revealed Thursday.
Supporter groups across Europe have accused FIFA of pricing fans out of the competition, with Football Supporters Europe (FSE) labeling the current structure “extortionate” and calling on FIFA to halt ticket sales through national associations until prices are reconsidered.
“This is a monumental betrayal of the tradition of the World Cup,” FSE said in a statement. “It ignores the contribution of supporters to the spectacle it is.”
Ticket prices draw sharp criticism
A list published by the German Football Association showed group-stage ticket prices ranging from $180 to $700, while prices for the final range from $4,185 to $8,680. The English Football Association shared pricing details with members of the England Supporters Travel Club, indicating that attending every England match through to the final would cost just over $7,000 in tickets alone.
Scottish supporter groups were among the most vocal critics, despite strong demand for tickets following Scotland’s first World Cup qualification since 1998.
“This is going to price out many of our fans,” the Association of Tartan Army Clubs (ATAC) said. “FIFA have killed the dream of our young fans, desperate to get to a World Cup.”
The Scottish FA has been urged to raise concerns directly with FIFA, while England’s FA is also expected to formally communicate supporter dissatisfaction, according to reports in the UK - though there is little optimism that the pricing model will change.
Demand driven by marquee matchups
FIFA said the three host nations led ticket demand during the opening 24 hours, followed by strong interest from Colombia, England, Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina, Scotland, Germany, Australia, France, and Panama.
Among group-stage fixtures, Colombia vs. Portugal in Miami on June 27 - potentially featuring Cristiano Ronaldo - generated the most ticket requests. Other highly sought-after matches include Brazil vs. Morocco (New Jersey), Mexico vs. South Korea (Guadalajara), Ecuador vs. Germany (New Jersey), and Scotland vs. Brazil (Miami).
FIFA also highlighted strong interest from South and Central America, framing it as evidence of the tournament’s ability to “capture the imagination” across the region ahead of kickoff in June 2026.
Dynamic pricing here to stay
While U.S. Soccer officials initially targeted hundreds of thousands of $21 tickets during the bidding process seven years ago, FIFA has instead implemented dynamic pricing at a men’s World Cup for the first time, following a similar model used at this summer’s Club World Cup.
By comparison, ticket prices for the 1994 World Cup in the United States ranged from $25 to $475, while prices for Qatar 2022 were announced at roughly $70 to $1,600.
The current sales phase operates through a random selection draw, allowing fans to apply for tickets by match, category, and quantity, though applications do not guarantee success. The third phase runs through Jan. 13, 2026, with successful applicants notified and charged automatically in February.
FIFA defends approach
FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the organization have repeatedly emphasized demand metrics as validation of the current model, reiterating that the World Cup remains a driver of global investment in the sport.
“As a not-for-profit organization, FIFA reinvests the revenue it generates from the FIFA World Cup to fuel the growth of football,” FIFA said in a statement Friday, adding that more than 90 percent of its 2023–26 budgeted investments are expected to be reinvested across its 211 member associations.
Tickets will also be available through FIFA’s resale marketplace beginning Dec. 15, alongside hospitality packages and all-inclusive travel options offered through official partners.
Whether those avenues ease concerns among traditional supporter groups, however, remains an open question as demand continues to soar - and prices continue to draw scrutiny.
