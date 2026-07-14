Getty
FIFA breaks own rule! Special exemption for England vs Argentina World Cup semi-final venue
FIFA makes branding exception for Atlanta stadium
FIFA has been forced to relax its own branding regulations ahead of the World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium. Although the venue has been temporarily renamed for the tournament, the Mercedes-Benz logo on the stadium's roof will remain visible, as per The Mirror.
The governing body normally requires all non-approved commercial branding to be removed or covered to protect official sponsors, including mobility partners Hyundai and Kia. However, the size and design of the stadium's roof meant the logo could not be concealed without creating major engineering problems.
- Getty Images Sport
Stadium official explains the challenge
The issue centres on the stadium's retractable roof, which consists of eight petals weighing around 500 tons each and measuring 220 feet in length. The scale of the structure made covering the logo far more complicated than masking conventional stadium advertising. Adam Fullerton, the stadium's vice president of operations, briefly explained the extent of the problem in early 2025, saying: "It’s not just on the roof. It’s on all the facades of the stadium, too. And they’re not small. They’re large. By design."
Commercial rules meet engineering reality
FIFA's clean stadium policy forms part of its commercial agreements with official tournament sponsors. Under host agreements, stadiums must remove or obscure unauthorised advertising in and around the venue, including commercial identification visible in the surrounding airspace, unless FIFA provides written approval.
In Atlanta, those requirements clashed with the stadium's permanent design. With no safe way to cover the enormous Mercedes-Benz branding, FIFA opted for an official exemption. The roof has also remained closed throughout the tournament, allowing air conditioning to maintain consistent conditions for players and supporters.
- Getty Images
Attention turns to the semi-final
With the branding issue settled, attention now shifts to the World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina. Despite the unusual commercial compromise, Atlanta Stadium will provide the stage for another chapter in one of international football's most historic rivalries, with the focus expected to remain firmly on events on the pitch.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting
Which confederation will win the tournament?
188 Votes