FIFA Best award confusion! Lionel Messi beat Erling Haaland to top prize but Roberto Martinez reveals multiple voters made 'mistakes' with their ballots as Portugal boss mistakenly backs Marcelo Brozovic
Getty
Lionel Messi is a three-time winner of the FIFA Best Award, but Roberto Martinez claims “mistakes” were made in the latest voting process.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Argentine superstar named best player on the planet
- Man City Treble winner nudged into second place
- Vote was not supposed to take World Cup into account