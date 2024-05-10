Spain Women's World Cup 2023Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

FIFA announce when hosts of 2027 Women's World Cup will be revealed after confirming voting process

World CupBrazilBelgiumNetherlandsGermanyWomen's football

FIFA have revealed when they will announce the host nation for the 2027 Women's World Cup with voting process having been confirmed earlier.

  • 2027 WWC host announcement on May 17
  • Voting to be undergone at FIFA Congress
  • Brazil likely leaders in bidding process
