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Fenerbahce SK v Eyüpspor - Turkish Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Fenerbahce hit with three-window FIFA transfer ban as Turkish giants face registration crisis

Fenerbahce
Super Lig

Fenerbahce have been rocked by a significant disciplinary ruling from FIFA that could see the club barred from registering new players for the next three transfer windows. The Turkish giants appeared on the world governing body's updated list of sanctioned clubs following a dispute over outstanding financial obligations.

  • Governing body imposes severe sanction

    The Istanbul giants were officially placed on the FIFA Registration Ban List over unresolved financial liabilities. This disciplinary action bars the club from registering new players across three consecutive transfer windows. The hierarchy must now settle the outstanding debt to ensure future market business is not compromised.

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  • Fenerbahce-vs-Sturm-Graz-UEFA-Champions-League-Qualification-3rdAFP

    No formal comment issued yet

    FIFA have not made public the amount owed or named the aggrieved party on their official register. The Turkish club's hierarchy have also maintained their silence, issuing no statement to shareholders or the press. Until either side clarifies the matter, the exact specifics behind the case stay strictly confidential.

  • Financial compliance challenges Super Lig

    The case highlights the recurring compliance struggles Turkish clubs face regarding international regulatory standards. Under FIFA's framework, this embargo will be lifted immediately once Fenerbahce clear the owed sum. Prolonged delay would void any pre-contract agreements with targets and disrupt dressing-room stability.

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-FENERBAHCE-ROMAAFP

    Board rushes to avoid stagnation

    Fenerbahce must act quickly to resolve the dispute before the next window opens. Lifting the embargo is critical to maintaining squad depth for their title challenge and European campaign. Failing to clear the debt risks leaving the squad stagnant for several seasons.

Super Lig
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Rizespor
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Fenerbahce
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