‘Feel ready to go’ - Gio Reyna looks like his old self for the USMNT. Is a World Cup role back on the horizon?

CHESTER, Pa. - Gio Reyna insisted he didn’t remember what he shouted into the camera after scoring his early goal on Saturday against Paraguay in a 2-1 win for the USMNT. Later, he admitted he did - he just didn’t want to repeat it.
No matter. His celebration made it clear: he’s back
"I was just happy to score," Reyna said after scoring one and setting up another in the USMNT's 2-1 win. "Just happy to be back."
After all this time, Reyna offered reminders of the player he can still be. He delivered a big goal - something that has long been his calling card - and found ways to influence the game throughout. And he remained, as always, at the center of attention when he pulls on a USMNT shirt, for better or worse.
His teammates, though, insist this is a new version of Reyna - a bit smarter and a bit more mature. Whether this Reyna can help lead the USMNT into a World Cup is the lingering question. Even after his goal, the debates around him haven’t faded; if anything, they’ve only grown sharper.
"I feel really good," Reyna said. "I feel valued, feel important, feel ready to go. Obviously, when you feel better mentally, you can definitely play better on the field, too. So yeah, I'm definitely building up, but I feel great. I'm just happy, but I have to keep working now."