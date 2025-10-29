Getty Images Sport
Federico Chiesa vows to step up as Liverpool 'leader' amid shock losing run that has left dressing room in silence
Chiesa starting to prove his worth
Chiesa has had a mixed career at Liverpool so far. Injuries have hampered his progress at Anfield, but this season he has looked back to his best. Still, his three goal contributions in seven Premier League outings this term have not seemed to help the Reds, with the Merseyside club now sitting seven points off of top spot. The most recent setback came away to Brentford on Saturday - a 3-2 loss that Chiesa admitted stunned the Liverpool players into silence.
He said: "No one was speaking, because afterwards everyone knows. Sometimes you don’t have to speak about the situation. You know what’s going on. So no one spoke because I think we have to think about what we can do better. Usually when we are in this situation the first thing that comes to your mind is to give more and train harder. It was good that after the game we didn’t talk because it’s a sign that everyone wants to change the situation.
"Of course, after we went to the bus and we started to talk about the situation, the first thing is that we don’t have to blame anything or anyone. We’re not winning, and there could be many reasons for that, but we have to bounce back. Personally, I don’t care if it’s this (reason) or that which is causing us not to win. For me, the most important thing is to work harder."
Ready to lead his team-mates
While Chiesa is confident he and his team-mates will dig deep to rediscover the form that made them champions last season, the Italian also claims he is ready to step up and lead, with his confidence coming from the huge support of the fanbase.
He added: "I’m honoured to have such a big support from the fans, because we’re talking about Liverpool fans. Playing for Liverpool is an honour, and having this kind of support is amazing. So yeah, I feel that I can give a bit of leadership on the pitch, because I’m 28 and we have a lot of players that are around 24, or like Florian [Wirtz] just 22. Of course, then we have Virgil [van Dijk], we have Mo [Salah], but I think for the games that I have played in my past, I can bring that [experience] to our game."
Fit and firing after stuttering start
The former Juventus attacker missed 14 games for Liverpool through injury last season, but still collected a Premier League winners' medal in May. He has already made more appearances in the top flight this term than he did across the entirety of the last campaign, and Chiesa's main goal now is to get the club back to the top, where he feels they belong.
He said: "Last year I wasn’t fit enough. I wasn’t mentally ready and I didn’t play. I was totally okay with it because I wasn’t up to speed with the other lads. This year, I felt as soon as we started I felt better physically and mentally. I have played more and I still need to play more to reach the level. I was playing a lot when I won the Euros [with Italy in 2021]. I’m a different player now, but I like where I’m going and I like the fact I have improved in many aspects of my game, apart from the fact I have lost a bit of speed!
"I want to play well. That’s my main goal. Then the coach is going to decide whether I’m starting or not. But if I keep on playing well, then, of course, I’m going to have more minutes. That’s because the coach sees that. He showed that to me because I’ve been playing better. At the moment I’m happy with what I’m doing. I’m not happy with what the situation is like for the team because we’re not winning, but, personally, I think I’m giving a lot to the team, to the fans and I want to keep doing that in order to win in the future. That’s the main reason I’m doing this. Obviously, I want to stay here and I want to win for Liverpool again."
Long way to the finish line
Liverpool's hot start may have faltered, but they will not be giving up yet. There are still 29 matches to be played in the domestic campaign, and current Premier League leaders Arsenal have earned a reputation for bottling at the crucial moment. Next up for the Reds is a Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace, a team they have already fallen to this season.
