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'I don't see any disappointment' - FC Koln chief Thomas Kessler addresses collapsed Said El Mala transfer to Dortmund
Transfer discussions break down
Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken previously confirmed that his club had held intensive talks to sign El Mala during the summer transfer window. However, negotiations were officially called off after both sides failed to reach an agreement regarding the 19-year-old winger's valuation. The decision effectively ended the young talent's potential transfer to Signal Iduna Park before the new season.
- Jan Huebner
Respectful dialogue concludes peacefully
Addressing the breakdown in transfer negotiations with their domestic rivals, Kessler insisted that discussions had been conducted professionally and transparently: "It had been clear for several days that we weren't going to reach an agreement, it didn't come out of the blue for us. It was simply the outcome of very respectful discussions between the two clubs. That's football -you don't always manage to find an agreement," he said, as quoted by the official Bundesliga website.
The 40-year-old chief also acknowledged that the teenager's desire to test himself at Europe's top table was entirely natural: "It's perfectly understandable that a player of his age would consider a move to a Champions League club."
Long-term development remains crucial
Kessler maintained that El Mala continues to display utmost professionalism and complete commitment to the club despite the move falling through. He continued: "I don't see any disappointment in him. I'm in touch with Said almost every day, and we speak very openly about the situation. And judging by the way he conducts himself and wears our shirt, he's clearly very proud to be a Cologne player."
He also reiterated that the forward is set to stay put at RheinEnergieStadion for the upcoming campaign: "I can only repeat what I've been saying for weeks: I'm convinced he’ll be playing for Cologne this season."
However, the Koln hierarchy are well aware that El Mala's continued progress will inevitably attract further heavyweight interest: "Players who develop well here will naturally attract interest from other clubs. This certainly won’t be the last time in our lives that we've sat around a negotiating table with Borussia Dortmund."
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Cup fixture approaches fast
Koln kick off their 2026-27 campaign with a trip to face third-tier outfit Wurzburger Kickers in the DFB-Pokal first round on Monday, August 24. The cup fixture offers El Mala an immediate opportunity to demonstrate his focus in the Billy Goats' attack following intense speculation. Securing a convincing opening victory will be vital in establishing momentum ahead of a demanding league schedule.
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