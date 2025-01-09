FC Cincinnati's Pat Noonan, Houston Dynamo's Pat Onstad among those in MLS who support potential schedule change

A possible MLS shift to a fall-spring schedule would mark consistency with Europe and ease international breaks

MIAMI - With the 2026 World Cup quickly approaching, there has been growing momentum towards a potential MLS schedule change from the current February through early December format to something that mirrors what takes place in Europe - where the summer is saved for international competitions. The prevailing opinion at MLS Media Day was a desire to shift the calendar - with some key exceptions.

"I'm for it," FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan said. "I like the idea."

Noonan was one of several within MLS who pointed out various challenges of playing in the current setup of the league, ranging from extremely hot weather in the summer to challenges over player recruitment.

"I think the price you pay in a different transfer window, it's a lot more challenging in the winter where it doesn't align with the European calendar," Noonan said. "So I think if those align, it becomes easier as far as the recruitment process and how you can go about getting top players without overextending [in transfer fees] as far as what you're paying."

Several MLS players, coaches, and league executives weighed on the prospect of a potential shift.