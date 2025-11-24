Lionel Messi is carrying Inter Miami to the MLS Cup - can anyone stop them after their demolition of FC Cincinnati?

Lionel Messi's third assist was the best. Or maybe it was the second. The first wasn't bad either. To be honest, just take your pick. All three were silly - effortless, inch-perfect, ridiculous things.

And all three were perhaps more vital than they have ever been for the Argentine in an Inter Miami shirt. This is the time of year when there is true jeopardy in Major League Soccer. We are in the playoffs. This is win-or-go-home territory. And it's also the same type of forum where Miami have fallen time and time again. They lost in the CONCACAF Champions Cup earlier this year. They were battered in the Leagues Cup final in August. Just over 12 months ago, they were bounced from the playoffs by Atlanta United.

But this is a different Miami. They’re defending with more resolve, playing with more structure, and managing games far better than they did earlier in the year. They’ve even had a bounce or two go their way.

Still, the biggest shift is obvious: Messi is dragging this team forward. He has had a hand in 22 of Miami’s last 24 goals - an absurd return - and there are stretches where he looks almost extraterrestrial, operating at a level the rest of the league simply can’t match. With two more wins standing between Miami and an elusive MLS Cup, it’s hard to see who stops them if he keeps playing like this.