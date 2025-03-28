This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chivas v America - Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'Far from the day of saying goodbye' - André Jardine on speculation about his departure from América

CF America vs TigresCF AmericaTigresLiga MXA. Jardine

The Brazilian recently had the opportunity to go to Botafogo, but chose to stay and win more titles with Las Águilas

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • América is in first place in the Clausura 2025 with 27 points

  • He has managed 101 games with the Azulcremas, 59 wins
  • Has won three Liga MX titles in a row
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match