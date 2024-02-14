'We should not forget' - Fans urged to boo Lionel Messi if he plays with Argentina at Paris Olympics by Jerome Rothen after he 'took the p***' at PSG
Former France international Jerome Rothen has asked PSG fans to boo Lionel Messi if he travels with the Argentina squad for the Paris Olympics.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Former PSG star wants fans to boo Messi
- Messi could be part of Argentine squad at Paris Olympics
- Relationship with PSG turned sour towards the end