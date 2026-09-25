Getty Images Sport
FA Cup chaos! Mulbarton Wanderers forced into replay against Woodford Town following referee penalty mistake
Technical error voids original result
The controversy stems from a pivotal moment in the 30th minute of the original match, where Woodford Town were awarded a penalty. Although Woodford successfully converted the spot-kick, the referee noticed encroachment into the area by attacking players and subsequently disallowed the goal.
Instead of enforcing the correct procedure, the match official incorrectly awarded an indirect free-kick to Mulbarton. Under Law 14 of the game, if an attacking player encroaches into the penalty area and the ball enters the net, the goal must be disallowed and the penalty retaken by Woodford.
- Getty Images
FA sub-committee intervenes
Mulbarton have expressed significant frustration with how the governing body handled the process, claiming that the FA initially told them Woodford's appeal was 'not permissible,' a stance that the club says they 'concur' with. However, the situation shifted when the matter was escalated to an FA sub-committee of the Professional Game Board for a secondary review. Following these deliberations, the governing body ruled that the game must be played again in its entirety on Tuesday, 29 September.
The decision has left Mulbarton reeling, as they feel the victory they earned on the pitch has been stripped away due to circumstances beyond their control. The club worked to fight the ruling during the review phase, but their arguments were ultimately unsuccessful.
Integrity of the game questioned
In a strongly worded statement, Mulbarton Wanderers admitted they are 'deeply upset and disappointed' by the final verdict. They have raised serious concerns regarding the long-term implications of this decision, suggesting it could open the floodgates for future challenges.
The club warned that this ruling risks setting a dangerous precedent for future FA Cup ties and expressed fears for 'the integrity of the game as a whole' if technical officiating mistakes become grounds for voiding results.
- Getty Images
Woodford Town welcome the ruling
Conversely, Woodford Town have expressed their satisfaction with the outcome of the appeal process. In a public statement, the club thanked the FA for their 'thorough consideration' and for 'reaching a decision that ensures the tie can be concluded in accordance with FA Cup rules.'
The stakes for the upcoming replay remain incredibly high for both clubs. The winner of the rescheduled fixture on Tuesday will earn the right to host Gloucester City in the next round, with that match scheduled to take place on Saturday, 3 October.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting