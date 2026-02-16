AFP
Chelsea to face Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's Wrexham in FA Cup fifth round as Man City face Newcastle and Arsenal head to Mansfield
FA Cup fifth round draw in full
The FA Cup fifth round draw was made on Monday evening, and eight ties have been drawn for the sides remaining in the competition. The highlight is undoubtedly Wrexham's clash with Chelsea, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's side set to go head-to-head with Premier League giants managed by Liam Rosenior.
Manchester City have been handed a tricky trip to St James' Park to play Newcastle, while Liverpool will take on Premier League strugglers Wolves. Sunderland will play the winner of the tie between Port Vale and Bristol City, while West Ham will play either Macclesfield or Brentford.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal face a trip to League One Mansfield Town.
Draw in full:
Fulham vs Southampton
Port Vale or Bristol City vs Sunderland
Newcastle vs Man City
Leeds vs Norwich City
Mansfield Town vs Arsenal
Wolves vs Liverpool
Wrexham vs Chelsea
West Ham vs Macclesfield or Brentford
How Wrexham got here
Wrexham beat Premier League opposition in the third round of the tournament, beating Nottingham Forest on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw. They then beat Ipswich Town 1-0 to punch their ticket into the fifth round; Chelsea have downed both Charlton Athletic and Hull City so far, doing so 5-1 and 4-0 respectively.
The Welsh club have not reached the fifth round since 1997 but manager Phil Parkinson is looking ahead, rather than back.
He told reporters after the win over Ipswich: "We spoke before the game about our chance to create a bit of history. We've done it, and I'm so pleased because it was always going to be a tough game against a very good side.
"This season, with the challenge of being in the Championship and now an FA Cup run, we want to enjoy it, and tonight we certainly did."
He added: "I think it's great for our owners, to get them into the fifth round.
"We can really look forward to the draw on Monday night when we'll be in a hotel in Bristol. We'll savor that but, obviously, it's the back burner now for the FA Cup, and we'll concentrate on the league."
Chelsea also eyeing glory
Rosenior will hope to win his first trophy with the Blues this season, and he hailed his side's application in their 4-0 win over Hull - a repeat would go down very well with the ex-Strasbourg boss.
He said after the game: "I was delighted with the players' application and attitude in the first half. It was a difficult game. All credit to Hull, they are flying high in the Championship. I do hope they make the Premier League this year, but because of our attitude and application to the game, the quality is always there, that is what gave us the platform tonight.
"We've had some good 90 minutes. Obviously, you want every minute of every game you want to be perfect.
"There are a lot of things we can improve, but in terms of our start together, I am delighted with it. Pedro Neto has been outstanding, he works so hard and he has so much quality.
"I am delighted to see him get the goals he got today. Everyone worked really, really hard for each other.
"The most pleasing aspect was the mentality. They were a credit to the club. It was a really strong performance in terms of the mental application you need to be successful."
What comes next?
The fixtures in the fifth round of the FA Cup will take place on the weekend of March 7-8. Winning clubs in the fifth round will receive £238,500, a huge incentive for lower-league clubs.
