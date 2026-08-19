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Khaled Mahmoud

Ezri Konsa set for Arsenal medical ahead of £51m transfer from Aston Villa

E. Konsa
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Arsenal have moved decisively in the summer transfer market to secure a major defensive reinforcement, agreeing a deal with Aston Villa for Ezri Konsa. The England international is now poised to undergo a medical on Thursday as Mikel Arteta looks to solve a brewing injury crisis at the back.

  • Arteta gets his man in big-money deal

    According to The Athletic, Arsenal have struck a £51m agreement plus add-ons with Aston Villa for defender Konsa. The 28-year-old England international bade farewell to his Villa team-mates on Wednesday and is scheduled to undergo his medical on Thursday as Mikel Arteta moves swiftly to bolster his defensive options following injuries to key personnel.

    The transfer progressed rapidly after productive dialogue at ownership level was initiated to bridge the initial valuation gap - with Aston Villa having previously turned down a £30m bid from Arsenal in their pursuit of a £60m fee for the England defender. With those differences now ironed out, work is advancing at pace between the two Premier League clubs to finalise the paperwork.

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    Solving the defensive injury crisis

    Arsenal’s pursuit gained sudden momentum due to growing defensive injury concerns, with both William Saliba and Jurrien Timber currently sidelined. The Frenchman faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines after a persistent back issue - which he managed during the final months of last season - finally came to a head when he was forced off in France’s World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain. Faced with these key absences, Arteta identified Konsa as the ideal target capable of making an immediate impact in the starting lineup.

    While Konsa was the primary focus for the North London giants this summer, he was not the sole name under consideration. As reported by The Athletic on Friday, Arsenal also explored a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah as part of their broader options at the back. Ultimately, however, the Villa defender's Premier League experience and tactical adaptability won out, making him their top priority.  

  • A proven winner with international pedigree

    The 28-year-old arrives in North London with top-level credentials, having played a prominent role in England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals this summer. Konsa started every fixture prior to the 2-1 semi-final loss to Argentina, where he featured as a 72nd-minute substitute. Throughout the campaign, he was largely utilized in his natural central defensive role, while also providing crucial cover at right-back when called upon.

    Konsa has been an indispensable pillar of Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side, playing a pivotal role in their rise from mid-table status to consistent European and Premier League contenders. With over 280 appearances for the West Midlands outfit, the England international - who is entering the final two years of the five-year extension he signed in September 2023 - brings the exact Premier League battle-hardness and leadership Arteta values for his backline.

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    Leaving a legacy at Villa Park

    Last season was perhaps the finest of Konsa's career to date, as he made 48 appearances in all competitions for a side that exceeded all expectations. During that historic campaign, Villa won the Europa League and finished fourth in the Premier League to secure a seat at Europe's top table - capping a remarkable rise for the defender since his 2019 arrival from Brentford.

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