Ezri Konsa set for Arsenal medical ahead of £51m transfer from Aston Villa

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have struck a £51m agreement plus add-ons with Aston Villa for defender Konsa. The 28-year-old England international bade farewell to his Villa team-mates on Wednesday and is scheduled to undergo his medical on Thursday as Mikel Arteta moves swiftly to bolster his defensive options following injuries to key personnel.

The transfer progressed rapidly after productive dialogue at ownership level was initiated to bridge the initial valuation gap - with Aston Villa having previously turned down a £30m bid from Arsenal in their pursuit of a £60m fee for the England defender. With those differences now ironed out, work is advancing at pace between the two Premier League clubs to finalise the paperwork.