Explained: Why Wrexham weren’t busier in January transfer window & how the Premier League impacted plans of Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney & Phil Parkinson

Explained: Why Wrexham weren't busier in January transfer window & how the Premier League impacted plans of Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney & Phil ParkinsonChris BurtonGetty/GOALWrexhamLeague TwoTransfersPhil ParkinsonHollywood co-owners make funds availableDeals done on deadline dayPushing for another promotion