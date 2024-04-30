Racheal Kundananji Zambia Women 2023Getty
Jamie Spencer

Explained: Why USWNT's group-stage opponents Zambia could be barred from playing at Olympics

ZambiaSummer OlympicsUSAUSA vs ZambiaWomen's football

Zambia are at risk of missing the women's football tournament at this summer's Olympics over charges against the country's senior football officials.

  • Zambia threatened with FIFA suspension
  • Charges brought against senior officials
  • Women could be forced out of Olympics
