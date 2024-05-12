Steve McClaren - Erik ten Hag Man UtdGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Explained: Why Steve McClaren expected to stay at Man Utd even if Erik ten Hag is sacked this summer

Manchester UnitedErik ten HagPremier League

Manchester United coach Steve McClaren will reportedly remain with the club past this summer even if Erik ten Hag is shown the door.

  • Ratcliffe likely to get rid of coaching staff
  • Steven McClaren won't be given the sack
  • Has a good relationship with top brass
